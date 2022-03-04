Syquant Capital Sas Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Syquant Capital Sas lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $19.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.49. 59,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.15.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.