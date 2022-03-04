Syquant Capital Sas Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,544 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up about 0.8% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 803,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 535,236 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $6,153,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. 15,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,294. The company has a market cap of $501.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

