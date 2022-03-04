Syquant Capital Sas Invests $83,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $390,228,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 175,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,520,691. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.