T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 162.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 983,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,848 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.