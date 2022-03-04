Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $295.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $290.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of Target stock opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.22. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Target by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

