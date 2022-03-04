TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,829,000. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its stake in TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in TaskUs by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TaskUs by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after acquiring an additional 225,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

