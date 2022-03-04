TD Securities Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.18.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$44.50 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$34.15 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.