TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TGNA stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,232,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 872.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $13,920,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

