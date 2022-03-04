Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 303.6% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TEKK remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,392. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEKK. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

