Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $95.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.24.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.84. 52,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

