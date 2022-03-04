Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. Temenos has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

