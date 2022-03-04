Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,743,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $383,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -159.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

