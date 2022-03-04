Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote Sells 22,443 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 288.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

