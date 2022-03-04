Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Terminix Global in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:TMX opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

