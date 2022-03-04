TerraUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.48 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002504 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $13.48 billion and approximately $640.77 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008962 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 13,415,576,250 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.