Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.13) to GBX 327 ($4.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.36) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.30).

TSCO opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.76) on Tuesday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

