TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
