Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.56

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 100140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

