Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

TPL stock opened at $1,227.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,223.35.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.