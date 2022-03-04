The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.80 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.08.

BNS stock opened at C$93.84 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.