The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.16. 6,557,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,083. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock worth $430,808,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 289.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

