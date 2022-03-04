The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Up 150.8% in February

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.
In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $60.62.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
