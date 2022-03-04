The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Up 150.8% in February

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

