The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $403.85

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.85 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.25). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 391.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 752,504 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 403.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

