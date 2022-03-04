The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.56

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.56 and traded as low as $42.85. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 10,300 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
