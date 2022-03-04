The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.
Shares of DSGX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. 38,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 50,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,552,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.
