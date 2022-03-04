The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.00 ($75.28).

Covestro stock opened at €44.80 ($50.34) on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

