The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 644,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

