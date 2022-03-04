The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.36. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.