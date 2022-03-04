The Mission Group’s (TMG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TMG stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.06 million and a PE ratio of 61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.75 ($1.23).

About The Mission Group (Get Rating)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

