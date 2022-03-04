The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New York Times were worth $21,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.