The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in February

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NNWWF stock remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. North West has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

NNWWF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

