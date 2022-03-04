The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.