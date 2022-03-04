The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69. The company has a market cap of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.