The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $132.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 132.20 ($1.77), with a volume of 63618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The firm has a market cap of £605.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

