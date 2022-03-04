The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the January 31st total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $942.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.