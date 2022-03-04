The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.66) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.20) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.86) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 730 ($9.79) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 736.43 ($9.88).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 684.40 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 753.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 751.46. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 573.20 ($7.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 683 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($27,492.28).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

