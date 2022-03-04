The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $138.19. 512,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

