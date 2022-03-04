The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.