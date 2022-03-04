Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $730.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.