Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 28,708 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $10,337,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $6,443,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GXO opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

