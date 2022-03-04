Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

