Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,109 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

