Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,338 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after buying an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

