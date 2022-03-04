Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.63 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

