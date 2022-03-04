Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Update

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TINV remained flat at $$10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,045. Tiga Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

