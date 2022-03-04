Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Tile Shop stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 241,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,424. The company has a market capitalization of $333.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.46. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Tile Shop in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

