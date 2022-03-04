Tilray’s (TLRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLRY. CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.
TLRY stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,508. Tilray has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$27.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03.
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.
