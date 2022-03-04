TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMST. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMST opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $937.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

