TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of TMST opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $937.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

