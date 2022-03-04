Timothy Williams Sells 12,060 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

